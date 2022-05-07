Bayer vows scholarship for women

KARACHI: Bayer has pledged $675,000 for its scholarship program which will fund university education of sixteen Asian University for Women (AUW) students, The News learnt on Friday.

Nine of the sixteen students would be selected by AUW from rural farming communities of Bangladesh, and seven would be selected from other smallholder farming communities in South and Southeast Asia, including Pakistan, the company informed.

The scholarships would cover two years of precollegiate study and the first year of AUW’s three-year undergraduate degree program and will run from August 2022 to July 2025. The company would also provide internships to sixteen AUW students who hold an interest in agribusiness, it informed.

Monika Lessl, official at Bayer Foundation, they were working to support women students pursuing higher education at the university through their scholarship program. She hoped that the students would serve as a beacon of hope to other women students in their communities.