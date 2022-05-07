Agritech Ltd stops urea production

Karachi: Agritech Limited on Friday said it had stopped urea production after Sui Northern Gas Pipeplines Limited (SNGPL) suspended RLNG supply to the company.
In a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company informed that SNGPL had suspended its RLNG supply from May 1, 2022 till further instructions.
SNGPL had further intimated that the said discontinuation of RLNG supply was mainly because of scheduled outage at EETPL (Terminal- I) and diversion of gas supplies to power sector to overcome the power shortage in country,” the statement added.
Agritech said it was unable to produce urea at present and aimed to resume the plant activities as soon as the supply was restored.
KARACHI: Bayer has pledged $675,000 for its scholarship program which will fund university education of sixteen Asian...
KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited and Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited signed a memorandum of understanding on...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs350 per tola on Friday.According to data released by All Sindh Saraf...
Washington: From bars to factories to warehouses, American businesses hired staff with vigor in April as the US...
KARACHI: Chairman Special Economic Zones Amer Hashmi said technology has the potential to pull up the GDP of Pakistan...
London: British convenience store chain McColl´s went bust Friday in the wake of supply strains and weak consumer...
Comments