Agritech Ltd stops urea production

Karachi: Agritech Limited on Friday said it had stopped urea production after Sui Northern Gas Pipeplines Limited (SNGPL) suspended RLNG supply to the company.

In a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company informed that SNGPL had suspended its RLNG supply from May 1, 2022 till further instructions.

SNGPL had further intimated that the said discontinuation of RLNG supply was mainly because of scheduled outage at EETPL (Terminal- I) and diversion of gas supplies to power sector to overcome the power shortage in country,” the statement added.

Agritech said it was unable to produce urea at present and aimed to resume the plant activities as soon as the supply was restored.