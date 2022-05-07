Bank Alfalah, Jubilee Life sign MoU

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) and Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to allow the insurance company customers and sales force to deposit their insurance premiums/contribution in real-time via cash deposit machine (CDM).

The signing ceremony was held at Bank Alfalah’s head office in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, chief executive officer (CEO) of BAFL Atif Bajwa said digital banking and insurance had bright future together. He termed the collaboration a swift transformation of cash collection in the country with customers preferring online channels over traditional ones in substantial numbers.

“Our partnership with Jubilee Life Insurance will offer customers, a non-stop and secured cash deposit service through Bank Alfalah CDMs.”

Jubilee Life Insurance CEO Javed Ahmed was of the view that the partnership would facilitate their customers in paying their premiums conveniently. With the addition of this option, he continued that they would offer more premium payment choices to their customers.