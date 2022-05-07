Bank Alfalah, Jubilee Life sign MoU

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) and Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to allow the insurance company customers and sales force to deposit their insurance premiums/contribution in real-time via cash deposit machine (CDM).
The signing ceremony was held at Bank Alfalah’s head office in Karachi.
Speaking on the occasion, chief executive officer (CEO) of BAFL Atif Bajwa said digital banking and insurance had bright future together. He termed the collaboration a swift transformation of cash collection in the country with customers preferring online channels over traditional ones in substantial numbers.
“Our partnership with Jubilee Life Insurance will offer customers, a non-stop and secured cash deposit service through Bank Alfalah CDMs.”
Jubilee Life Insurance CEO Javed Ahmed was of the view that the partnership would facilitate their customers in paying their premiums conveniently. With the addition of this option, he continued that they would offer more premium payment choices to their customers.
KARACHI: Bayer has pledged $675,000 for its scholarship program which will fund university education of sixteen Asian...
Karachi: Agritech Limited on Friday said it had stopped urea production after Sui Northern Gas Pipeplines Limited ...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs350 per tola on Friday.According to data released by All Sindh Saraf...
Washington: From bars to factories to warehouses, American businesses hired staff with vigor in April as the US...
KARACHI: Chairman Special Economic Zones Amer Hashmi said technology has the potential to pull up the GDP of Pakistan...
London: British convenience store chain McColl´s went bust Friday in the wake of supply strains and weak consumer...
Comments