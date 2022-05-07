Economic woes weigh on stocks

Stocks slumped on Friday, the only working day of the week, as frets over a languishing rupee and expectations of an increasingly hawkish central bank stance spurred exits, traders said.

The market opened after the long Eid holidays to find no stimulus as there was no concrete outcome of the Prime Minister’s Middle East visit, while the departure of the central bank governor also weighed.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index lost 408.60 points or 0.90 percent to close at 44,840.81 points after trading between a high of 45,249.41 and a low of 44,784.42 points.

JS Research in its market wrap said downtrend continued at the stocks market. “Going forward, we recommend investors to adopt a cautious approach,” the brokerage said.

Zafar Moti, a former director of PSX, said the market was expected to decline as there was only one working day in the week.

“The rupee’s suddenly losing more ground against the dollar during the week deepened the concerns over economic stability,” he said.

“Several business chambers have warned the government that a further hike in interest rate, expected on May 23, 2022, is likely to prove the straw that broke the back of the camel.”

Such high lending rate would dent the profitability of the industries that borrow from the banks, he said adding that it would also multiply the debt. “That’s why the market was directionless and there are also reports that petrol and diesel prices will also be increased in the coming days.”

According to the opposition, the Prime Minister’s Middle East trip was futile, he added.

Pakistan’s economy has been facing daunting challenges on fiscal and external deficits, coupled with elevated trade deficit and high oil prices mounting pressure on the SBP’s forex reserves.

The fears of further deterioration in forex reserves held by the central bank are stoking economic uncertainties and demoralising investors.

KSE-30 Shares Index also lost 165.98 points or 0.96 percent to end at 17,148.53 points.

Traded volume decreased 136 million shares to 189.48 million from 325.46 million shares, while value fell to Rs5.661 billion from Rs9.290 billion.

Turnover in the futures contracts plunged to 56.76 million shares from 308.09 million shares.

Market capital narrowed to Rs7.443 trillion from Rs7.519 trillion.

Out of 333 companies active in the session, 90 closed in the green, 219 in the red, while 24 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed sharply lower on global equity selloff and rupee instability.

Speculations ahead of SBP monetary policy announcement later this month amid surging inflation and uncertainty over approval of the $7.4 billion Saudi aid package sought by the government dragged the index down, Mehanti said.

The highest increase was recorded in share prices of Siemens Pakistan, which rose by Rs34.99 to Rs624.99 per share, followed by Millat Tractors, up Rs30.78 to Rs955.71 per share.

Headline inflation for April 2022 rose to 13.4 percent year-on-year and 1.6 percent month-on-month — the highest in about 27 months (since January 2020)— on the back of a higher than anticipated surge in the index of food prices and accelerating core inflation in both urban and rural areas.

Colgate Palmolive suffered worst losses as it shed Rs77.40 to end at Rs2,055.10 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan that lost Rs75 to close at Rs5,800 per share.

Summit Bank led the volume chart with 25.74 million traded shares, followed by Unity Foods Ltd that registered a trade of 18.23 million shares. Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Cnergyico PK, Pakistan Refinery, Pak Elektron, Telecard Limited, G3 Technologies, WorldCall Telecom, Lotte Chemical and Ghani Global Holdings.