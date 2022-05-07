FPCCI urges PM to impose economic emergency

KARACHI: The apex trade body has asked the government to impose economic emergency in the country, proposing immediate reforms such as reducing policy rate, withdrawal of fuel subsidies, and launching an amnesty scheme to deposit dollars into local banks.

In the letter to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said traders were deeply concerned about ongoing economic turmoil amid depleting foreign reserves as well as inflationary pressure.

“Subsidies on fuel and energy need to be withdrawn and contended that fuel and power subsidies must be rolled back on a priority basis as they are fiscally unsustainable,” FPCCI said.

The body also called for reducing the policy rate to 7 percent from 12.25 percent, saying it would allow curtailing debt servicing of short-term loans by at least Rs300 billion.

The FPCCI, in a separate set of proposals, said higher policy rates erode the fiscal capacity of the government as cost of debt increases. The government borrowing stood at around 63.6 percent of the total outstanding loans in March 2022, it said.

The FPCCI also proposed to launch an amnesty scheme to deposit dollars into local banks. FPCCI stated that the government should launch an incentive scheme to channelise dollar holdings from lockers and personal safes into bank accounts.

“The government may exempt such deposits from any taxes if these have not been declared earlier in tax returns, which will be held in local accounts for at least one year.”

The apex trade body also called for restructuring state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as net budgetary impact as SOEs had reached around 23 percent of the total budget deficit in 2021-22.

The body suggested introducing an SOE reform/privatisation strategy with measures that could at least reduce SOE's share in the budget deficit by 8 percentage points during 2022-23. “This will help save around Rs273 billion.”

It also suggested reducing personal income tax slabs as well as increase of federal excise duty (FED) on cigarettes to 70 percent of the retail price and on carbonated and sugar sweetened drinks.

As part of measures for controlling imports bill, FPCCI suggested for import substitution of cotton and proposed that federal government must work out with provinces to devise a strategy in order to control and reverse the diversion of cotton cultivation areas.

The body urged the government to put a ban on imports of non-essential/luxury Items, saying alarming rise in imports pushed by global supply shock had depleted the foreign reserves significantly. It also proposed the government to launch asset declaration scheme for cryptocurrencies.