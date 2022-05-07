Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 0.50 percent against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday as importers rushed to buy greenbacks to settle payments, with slowing remittances and exports also weighing on the local unit, dealers said.

The domestic currency ended at 186.63 to the dollar, weaker than the previous close of 185.69.

“We saw increased dollar demand from importers, seeking to make payments after Eid holidays, while inflows from remittances and export proceeds were not sufficient to meet the importer demand,” said a currency dealer.

The foreign exchange market was closed from May 2-5 for Eid ul fitr holidays. Depleting forex reserves and lack of positive developments on expected foreign inflows also put pressure on the local unit. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to resume the loan programme with an additional $2 billion loan. The formal approval may take another 4-6 weeks and will pass the crucial new budget period. However, the Chinese deposits have not yet materialised.

“Fiscal and current account deficits are at abnormally high levels as is inflation. Globally stock markets are under duress and the Ukraine crisis seems to be deteriorating with increased risks of contagion,” said a Tresmark in a research note.

The research noted that with these developments in the background, the new government would need to carefully trend the economic landscape.