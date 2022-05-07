Ministries working on fuel plan

KARACHI: Federal Ministries for Finance, Power and Petroleum would work out a feasible plan for fuel management in order to ensure smooth and sustainable power distribution throughout the country.

The plans would be worked out to support the government in tackling the problems of power load-shedding in the country.

In this regard, Federal Minster for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, chaired a meeting on funding for power and petroleum sector on Friday at the Finance Division. Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State on Petroleum Division Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.

Severe power outage had hit the country before Eid, following which Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced zero load-shedding would be observed from May 1, 2022. During the meeting, the finance minister was briefed on power plants with fuel positions and funds required for optimal working of based on coal, RLNG and RFO.

A detailed presentation was also given to the chair on total funds required for fuel, including government’s support for RLNG and RFO from budgeted subsidies. Ismail shared that the present government was cognizant of the load-shedding problem and was determined to provide relief to the masses by resolving the menace. He stressed that required steps should be undertaken immediately for efficiently reducing load-shedding.

In this regard, all the three ministers requested Finance, Power and Petroleum Divisions to work out a feasible plan for government’s support for fuel management to ensure smooth and sustainable power distribution throughout the country.