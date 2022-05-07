Fight against intolerance

Intolerance has been rising in Pakistani society for quite some time now. In March 2022, three young students stabbed their teacher to death at a girl’s seminary in Dera Ismail Khan. Only extreme levels of hatred can instigate a person to kill someone. That our young people have so much hatred against other people is disturbing. In the Dera Ismail Khan incident, a teacher was killed because a teenager had a dream. How is this justifiable? It will take generations to tackle this extremism. Pakistani society is unfortunately rife with incidents of mob lynching over allegations of blasphemy. It is shocking that things have now reached an extreme level where even students are not thinking twice before killing their teachers. Our generation must take responsibility for correcting the course of society and eliminating extremism from all walks of life.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada