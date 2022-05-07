Karachi attack

The Karachi University attack exposes the loopholes in the varsity’s security system. CCTV footage showed that the attacker came to the exact spot a couple of days before the attack but changed her plans.
The university administration needs to upgrade its security plan on an urgent basis.
Munif Kamran
Karachi
Intolerance has been rising in Pakistani society for quite some time now. In March 2022, three young students stabbed...
Karachi has a population of close to 20 million and is known as the economic hub of Pakistan. A major challenge facing...
The former prime minister and PML-N leader, Nawaz Sharif, has played a vital role in Pakistani politics in recent...
Hussainabad is a small town in Hyderabad and has a population of more than 500,000, but, unfortunately, it looks like...
Many social media users are comparing the West’s treatment of the Ukraine crisis with that of the Palestine-Israel...
The negligence of the Balochistan government towards Wadh, a small village in the province, is deplorable. The...
Comments