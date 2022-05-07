Karachi attack

 
May 07, 2022
May 07, 2022

The Karachi University attack exposes the loopholes in the varsity’s security system. CCTV footage showed that the attacker came to the exact spot a couple of days before the attack but changed her plans.

The university administration needs to upgrade its security plan on an urgent basis.

Munif Kamran

Karachi

