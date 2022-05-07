The game of politics

The former prime minister and PML-N leader, Nawaz Sharif, has played a vital role in Pakistani politics in recent months. His contributions to politics are exponentially significant and cannot be ruled out even if people disagree with his political ideology. His political adversaries always try to keep him out of the game, but he keeps coming back to dominate the country’s political landscape. The PTI vehemently pursued a smear campaign against Nawaz before coming to power. Party leaders would blame his government for their failures. The party even kept him in prison, but these tactics did not help it defeat its rival.

When he went to London, PTI members kept assuring their voters and supporters that the former prime minister had become irrelevant. The current situation shows that Nawaz Sharif’s fight for a democratic rule has been successful. One believes that Imran Khan must learn lessons from him.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock