Broken road

Hussainabad is a small town in Hyderabad and has a population of more than 500,000, but, unfortunately, it looks like the city’s ruins. Its broken roads remain covered in dirty sewage water for months.
The area’s main road which is right beside the head office of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) needs the immediate attention of the authorities. Thousands of vehicles travel on this road and face immense difficulties. The authorities concerned must take immediate steps to resolve this issue in a timely manner.
Sheeraz Ali Subh Poto
Hyderabad
