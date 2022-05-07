Neglected Wadh

The negligence of the Balochistan government towards Wadh, a small village in the province, is deplorable. The village’s citizens do not have access to basic facilities. Schools in the village are dilapidated and are deprived of a sufficient number of trained faculty members. Many teachers fail to conduct regular classes and only appear a few weeks before examinations to cover the syllabus. Similarly, hospitals in the village do not have qualified doctors. The number of deaths due to medical negligence is increasing, but there is no regulatory body that can deal with this situation. In case of health emergencies, residents are compelled to travel to other parts of the province to seek medical treatment.

Poor infrastructure also creates a set of problems and makes it difficult for residents to travel within and outside the village. There is an acute shortage of electricity, and most residents have learnt to live without it. The people of Wadh should not be deprived of their basic rights. The provincial government should work towards resolving these issues.

Ahsanullah Mengal

Hub