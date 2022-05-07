Stokes celebrates England captaincy call with 64-ball ton

LONDON: Ben Stokes smashed 34 runs in an over to reach a 64-ball century for county side Durham on Friday -- his first innings since being appointed as England Test captain.

The big-hitting all-rounder, who was announced as Joe Root´s successor last week, is making his first appearance in this season´s County Championship following a knee injury on the tour of the West Indies.

He walked to the crease with Durham on 360-4 on the second morning of their four-day match against Worcestershire and launched a boundary barrage.