Saturday May 07, 2022
Arteta signs new contract at Arsenal

By AFP
May 07, 2022

LONDON: Mikel Arteta said he wants to take Arsenal to the “next level” after signing a new contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2025.

The 40-year-old, who took over at the Emirates in December 2019 following the dismissal of Unai Emery, is close to leading the Gunners back into the Champions League after a five-year absence.

