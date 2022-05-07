 
Saturday May 07, 2022
Sports

Van der Poel wins Giro d’Italia opening stage

By AFP
May 07, 2022

HUNGARY: Mathieu van der Poel won the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday, a 195km run from Budapest to the hilltop citadel at Visegard.

Dutch rider Van der Poel edged Eritrean Biniam Girmay to the finish line atop a 5km climb as Australian Caleb Ewan fell heavily when making his burst for the line.

