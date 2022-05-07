Masood nominated for PCA Player of the Month

LAHORE: Pakistani left-handed batter Shan Masood, who is representing Derbyshire in the ongoing County Championship 2022, has been nominated for the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) Player of the Month Award.

Shan is enjoying a delightful run in the ongoing county championship, having scored 713 runs at an average of 118.83 including two double centuries.

Apart from him, Hampshire’s Keith Barker, Yorkshire’s Harry Brook and Kent’s Ben Compton are also nominated for the award following their brilliant performances.

Taking to Twitter, Wisden shared the announcement regarding Shan being nominated for the PCA Awards.

“Shan Masood, who has 713 County Championship runs this season at an average of 118.83, has been nominated for the PCA’s Player of the Month award,” Wisden wrote.