Feyenoord hold off Marseille to reach final

MARSEILLE: Feyenoord are through to their first European final in two decades after holding Marseille to a 0-0 draw in France on Thursday to win their Europa Conference League semi-final 3-2 on aggregate.

The Dutch club made good their victory in the first leg last week in Rotterdam to set up a clash with Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the inaugural final of the new third-tier European competition.

That match will be played on May 25 in the Albanian capital Tirana, 250 kilometres away from where Feyenoord began their campaign against Drita of Kosovo in the qualifying rounds last July.

“When you see where we have come from, how the season began, the way the team has progressed, it’s magnificent,” said Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu.