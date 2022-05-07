Mixed response to Asian Games postponement

KARACHI: The postponement of the 19th Asian Games on Friday evoked mixed response from Pakistan’s seasoned players and officials.

“Yes, we heard a very bad news this morning. We had planned this time to play first in the Islamic Games and then train for a few days to also feature in the Asian Games. In both mega events there was a hope for Pakistan’s fine performance. But unfortunately the Asian Games were postponed,” Pakistan’s premier karateka Saadi Abbas told ‘The News’ from Dubai hours after the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Executive Board postponed the 19th Asian Games which were slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 10-25.

An OCA source told ‘The News’ that the event may be shifted to next year.

The covid situation has been the key reason behind the postponement of the quadrennial event whose new dates will be announced in near future.

“Now we will shift our whole focus to the Islamic Games. To prepare altogether again for an event and make a plan is always difficult. A delay in such events always demotivates the players,” said Saadi, also a former Asian champion.

Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam also termed the development a major setback for the national wrestlers who are also set to feature in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games.

“When you train you catch rhythm. We are preparing for the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games and we have also planned international training tour and have also maintained our weights. It would have been great had the Asian Games been held within the original dates as all things have been managed already,” Inam told this correspondent.

“Now it will be seen when these Games are rescheduled and whether these will be taken to the next year or will be held this year,” Inam said.

“When new dates are announced then it will be seen whether the postponement was helpful for us or not as next year there will be South Asian Games as well as our World Championship which will also serve as 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers. It is a matter of great concerns to see an event being postponed due to Covid,” Inam said.

The country’s top javelin thrower and the Asian Games bronze medallist Arshad Nadeem said the postponement would help him prepare in a much better way. “My actual targets are the World Championship and the Commonwealth Games and the postponement of the Asian Games will help me return afresh and prepare better,” Arshad told this correspondent from South Africa where he is training for the World Championship and other international events scheduled to be held this summer. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Col (retd) Asif Zaman also expressed his concerns over the decision of the organisers to postpone the Games. “It’s really a matter of concern for us as a sporting nation. We were going to add to the training plans those disciplines which will be part of the Asiad only and it’s a real blow and we request Chinese government and OCA to ensure the quadrennial spectacle is held in new dates soon,” Asif told ‘The News’.

“It would have been good had Asian Games been held as per original schedule as our players would have been in fine form by then as they are also set to feature in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games,” he said.

Asif said camps in those disciplines which are only part of the Asian Games may experience a halt for the time being but these will be resumed when these Games are rescheduled.

“Our time-frame for the 14th South Asian Games is also yet to be finalised. When that is confirmed and the Asian Games new dates are announced then a comprehensive plan will be prepared and executed,” said Asif, also a former Asian junior squash champion.

Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) president Mohammad Shafiq said that the postponement will not affect Pakistan’s preparation plans much. “I don’t think it will have a major impact. One advantage was that the players also featuring in the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Games would have featured in Asian Games in the same rhythm but after the postponement of the Asian Games now its preparation can be mixed-up with the preparation for the 14th South Asian Games,” Shafiq told ‘The News’ from Vietnam.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary General Khalid Mahmood said that it would have been better for Pakistan had the Games been held as per schedule.

“Yes, there would have been an advantage for us as our stuff could have been in a much better position to impress as they would have been in a much better shape as they would have featured in the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Games already. It would also have saved some camp expenses which could have been utilised in some other area,” Khalid said.

Besides, the 3rd Asian Youth Games have been cancelled. These were slated to be held in Shantou, China, from December 20-28. The event will now be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in 2025.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar said that they are “concerned” but they will manage their affairs accordingly. “Yes, we are very much concerned with the postponement but we will keep our camp and international tours and hosting foreign teams intact inshaAllah,” said Sarwar, also the secretary of Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF).

National kabaddi players have re-assembled after years of inactivity due to Covid. And Sarwar said they will make very solid preparation for the Asian Games.