Pakistan, Korea to play warm-up ahead of Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will play Korea in the warm-up match ahead of the start of the Asia Cup starting in Jakarta (Indonesia) on May 23.

A well-placed source in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has told ‘The News’ that Korea has expressed its desire to play a warm-up match against Pakistan.

“We have agreed to play a warm-up match against Korea a day after landing in Indonesia. The May 21 match will more be an effort to settle down ahead of all the important Asia Cup match against India on May 23. Korea is one of the leading teams in Asia and has been placed in Group B. Since our main aim is to make it to the semi-finals and qualify for the World Cup 2023, playing against Korea in the warm-up would help us gain the required momentum,” a PHF official said.

Pakistan are also expected to play against minnows Indonesia on May 22.

“The host nation has also requested for the warm-up match on May 22. We are considering that request and have given the option to head coach Siegfried Aikman to decide on the second match considering the players’ fitness and utility of the match.”

Meanwhile, the eight-day short training camp for the national hockey probables is going to start from May 10 in Lahore where all those who got back from European tour and reserves would be invited to figure in the training session. The team is to fly to Jakarta on May 19 to participate in the camp training.