MMC examines 6,934 patients during Eidul Fitr days

PESHAWAR: Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) management on Friday claimed to have provided medical facilities to 6,934 patients during Eidul Fitr.

According to an official statement, all the departments including Accident and Emergency (A&E), Surgery, Medicine, Gynaecology, Cardiology, Neurosurgery, ENT, Laboratory, Radiology, Dialyses, Peads, Dental, etc remained fully operational during Eid days.

Medical Director Prof Dr Imad Hameed said that as many as 6,934 patients were examined at the hospital while a total of 5,684 tests were conducted and 643 patients admitted to various departments during the Eid days. He said that 367 people who got injured in road accidents were shifted and 211 gynaecology cases including 162 children born in the hospital during Eid holidays.

Likewise, X-Rays, Ultrasound and Computerized Tomography (CT scan) of 2,228 patients were done in the Radiology Department. The Eid holidays of the all the medical and supporting staff had been canceled and a strategy formulated to ensure uninterrupted medical services, he added.

He said that arrangements had been put in place for Covid-19 patients and 13 Corona patients were examined. He said that though the number of patients suffering from the viral infection was on a decline, the hospital administration had made full-fledged arrangements to cope with any surge in the cases.