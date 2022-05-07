Outlaw killed in Lakki Marwat clash

LAKKI MARWAT: A dreaded outlaw was killed in a shootout with police in Shah Hassankhel area of Lakki Marwat, police said on Friday.
An official said that a police party headed by SHO Damsaz Khan reached the rural mountainous area after learning about the presence of a gang of proclaimed offenders there. He said that local police authorities had credible information about the presence of wanted men, including Liaqat, Hidayatullah, Akhto Jan, Noor Muhammad, Saddam and their accomplices in the area.
“The cops backed by armored personnel carrier (APC) vehicles and commandos of elite force came under fire attack when they started laying a siege to the hideout of outlaws,” he maintained.
The official said that the outlaws also hurled two hand grenades, but luckily the law enforcers remained unhurt. He said that the cops returned the attack and the gun fight continued for an hour. He said that police launched a search when firing stopped and found the body of a proclaimed offender, Liaquat.
