Three houses, building gutted in Kaghan valley fire

MANSEHRA: Three houses, including a multi-storey building, were gutted in a fire, which broke out because of unknown reasons in the Soach area of Kaghan valley on Friday.

“The locals reached the spot soon after the incident and rescued the dwellers of the houses,” Mohammad Riaz alias Mohammad Ibrar, the owner of one of the gutted houses, told reporters.

The fire, which broke out because of unknown reasons, engulfed the houses and reduced the household goods, valuables, currency notes and gold ornaments to ashes. Riaz said that the multistory building of Abdul Bari was also gutted in the fire.

They were unaware of the exact cause of how fire erupted and engulfed the entire area so frequently, he added. Meanwhile, five people including a woman and children sustained injuries when the outer wall of their house collapsed after being hit by a vehicle in Pathan Colony. .