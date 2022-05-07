KP CM likely to open work on Balakot power project soon

MANSEHRA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is expected to perform the groundbreaking of the 300 megawatts Balakot Hydropower project in coming weeks as his earlier visits were postponed twice due to unknown reasons.

According official sources, the district administration has acquired over 8000 kanals of land at Bala Schain, Paras, Ghanool and Sangar patwar circles for the construction of the energy project being completed with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank.

The executive committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) had already approved $ 750 million for the Balakot Hydropower Project. Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation has sought applications for the appointments of engineers, assistant directors and other cadres at the 300 megawatts Balakot Hydropower project.

The district administration, Mansehra, has posted details of as many as 32 posts of the assistant directors of various sections, engineers, sub-engineers electrical and civil, patwaris and computer operators at its website. The bidding and contractors’ selection process for the construction of the project has already been completed and a consortium of companies is also finalised for the purpose.