Severe heatwave likely to persist in KP

PESHAWAR: Regional Met Office, Peshawar on Friday predicted severe heatwave conditions in southern parts of KP next week, said a dispatch from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to all deputy commissioners of the province here.

It said that a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere is likely to prevail over the region next week. Under the influence of this system, the communication said, the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the province, especially in the southern parts from Sunday.

It said that day temperatures (maximum temperatures) are likely to remain 07-09 C above normal in most districts of the KP. The possible impacts of the high-pressure system are that very hot and dry weather conditions may cause heat stroke, and stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables and orchards. The high maximum temperature may enhance the snowmelt in northern areas of the province.