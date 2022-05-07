Tourists throng Hazara, Malakand on Eid

PESHAWAR: A large number of tourists visited Hazara and Malakand divisions during Eid days to enjoy the pleasant weather. Most of the tourists visited Galiyat in Abbottabad and Kalam in Swat districts during the Eid.

“As many as 6,904 vehicles entered Abbottabad via Havelian in the last 24 hours and thousands of others during Eid days. The local police as well as the Tourist Police have been deployed on all routes to welcome and facilitate the tourists on arrival in Abbottabad,” said District Police Officer Abbottabad Sajjad Khan. He said cops were distributing water bottles, cups of tea as well as helping repair broken vehicles of the tourists at different places.