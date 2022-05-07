Punjab governor’s letter exposes PTI’s double standards: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Friday took exception to Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s letter and said it exposed the double standards of the PTI.

Commenting on the letter reported in the media asking Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to play his role in the implementation of the Constitution in Punjab, he said, if the letter really existed, it exposed the double standards of the PTI. “When it has been raising the issue of institutional interference i.e. if intervention is to rescue the PTI then it is justified but if the institutions abide by the Constitution, then they will be subjected to the most uncivilised ridicule,” he added.

Raza Rabbani said the letter was a chain of deliberate steps taken, with mala fide intent, by constitutional functionaries of the PTI government of grossly violating the Constitution. “The role of untangling a constitutional knot, if it exists, by the COAS as pleaded by the governor, is not envisaged by the Constitution, 1973. Further, the matter in one form or the other is already before the Lahore High Court but the governor has defied the court orders,” he said.

It is paradoxical, he said, when the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court were acting to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities of preventing the violation and seeking the implementation of the Constitution, a vicious campaign had been unleashed against them.

Rabbani said the governor was a representative of the federal government and the new government had dispensed with his services but he continued in office on borrowed time, as under Article 48 of the Constitution, 1973, the President takes a constitutional siesta, only to be woken up.