Why is Imran protecting Farah Gujjar, asks Marri

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri has asked Imran Khan as to what has prompted him to so strongly defend Farah Khan and her corruption. Imran Khan seriously damaged the economy of the country and now he is defending the Farah Gujjar.

Marri said Imran Khan has no concern for Pakistan but he only wants to save Farah Bibi because she has more than 40 illegal bank accounts. She strongly condemned the Masjid-e-Nabvi incident and said that Imran Khan's supporters did that unethical act. She termed it a planned incident, saying Shaikh Rashid alone knew about the plan.

Shazia, who is also chairperson of Benazir Income Support Program was addressing a number of people, who had gathered in Tando Adam to congratulate her on assuming the office of federal minister.

The welcome rally consisted of vehicles and a large crowd of people from Hyderabad, Khyber Matiari, Udero Lal, Tando Adam, Beerani and other areas, who welcomed and showered rose petals on her rally and chanted slogans. She thanked to all peoples over her warm welcome.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Atta Marri said the Pakistan People's Party would continue to serve the poor by carrying out the mission of Shaheed Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

Marri said whether it is sadness or happiness, difficulties or times of ease, we would always be with the people and stand by them. "Under the Benazir Income Support Program, 8 million families are currently receiving financial assistance and we are trying to extend this scope to 10 million families," Marri added.