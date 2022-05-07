PMLN MPA’s father shot dead in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: PMLN MPA Mian Navid Ali’s father, Rana Ahmad Ali Arain, was shot dead in his bedroom on Friday. Reportedly, he was found stained with blood on his bed. Police spokesman termed it a blind murder. Some unidentified persons killed him for unknown reasons. Police apprehended the guards and started checking the camera footages to investigate all aspects of the incident. The deceased was an active member of PMLN, a famous businessman and president of flour mills associations.
SUKKUR: Robbers shot two men dead in two different incidents in Jacobabad and Sukkur respectively. Some unidentified...
PESHAWAR: Regional Met Office, Peshawar on Friday predicted severe heatwave conditions in southern parts of KP next...
PESHAWAR: A large number of tourists visited Hazara and Malakand divisions during Eid days to enjoy the pleasant...
ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Friday took exception to Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s...
SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri has asked Imran Khan as to what...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has ordered the Sahiwal and Gujranwala commissioners and RPOs to take...
Comments