 
close
Saturday May 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

PMLN MPA’s father shot dead in Pakpattan

By Our Correspondent
May 07, 2022

PAKPATTAN: PMLN MPA Mian Navid Ali’s father, Rana Ahmad Ali Arain, was shot dead in his bedroom on Friday. Reportedly, he was found stained with blood on his bed. Police spokesman termed it a blind murder. Some unidentified persons killed him for unknown reasons. Police apprehended the guards and started checking the camera footages to investigate all aspects of the incident. The deceased was an active member of PMLN, a famous businessman and president of flour mills associations.

Comments