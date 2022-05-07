Foreign conspiracy probe: PPP questions PTI’s rejection of govt’s inquiry commission

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday questioned the PTI’s rejection of the government’s decision to form the inquiry commission to probe the charges of foreign conspiracy, leveled by former prime minister Imran Khan against the ouster of his government, saying the purpose of running away from the commission and investigation is to continue to politicise the issue.

“The PTI knows that its narrative of so-called foreign conspiracy will be ended by the inquiry commission,” said Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman.

She said the PTI has rejected the government’s decision to set up a commission to investigate the alleged foreign correspondence, and sarcastically questioned that how the PTI would accept the commission, formed by the judiciary.

She said the PTI leaders and activists have been targeting the judiciary, fearing that they could also accuse the judiciary, if the decisions would not come in their favour. “We know that the PTI will not accept even the decision of the commission formed by the judiciary,” she added.

Meanwhile, PPP’s secretary general Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said the nation has right to ask why the former prime minister, who raised the narrative of so-called foreign conspiracy, is running away from the inquiry commission. “They are well aware that Imran Khan’s lies will be exposed, if the inquiry commission’s report comes to light,” he added.

The PPP leader said during the PTI government, the corruption graph went high up to 100 percent, adding that the pulses, sugar and even wheat were imported.

He said the public had to suffer high inflation because of the PTI government that signed an agreement with the IMF to increase the energy prices, including petrol, diesel, gas and electricity. “Incompetent captain and his incompetent team along with interest-oriented groups, dragged Pakistan into a backward country by acquiring record loans,” he added.

He said due to the initiatives taken by the incumbent government, the speedy development works on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would provide more employment opportunities.

He further said the energy shortages could be met by implementing the Pak-China gas and Pak-Turkmenistan power supply projects, which were signed during the former president Asif Ali Zardari’s tenure.