Saturday May 07, 2022
World

Brazil deforestation hits record

By AFP
May 07, 2022

Rio de Janeiro: Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon last month shattered the record for April, destroying more than 1,000 square kilometers of the world’s biggest rainforest, nearly double the previous high, according to official figures published on Friday.

