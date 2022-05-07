‘The Rock’ dazzles in Geneva

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s president, late on Friday declared a state of emergency for the second time in five weeks,...
Rio de Janeiro: Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon last month shattered the record for April, destroying more than...
London: Keir Starmer, leader of the UK’s opposition Labour Party, will face a police probe into whether a campaign...
Manila: Philippine election rivals traded allegations of dirty tricks and vote-rigging on Friday, in the final stretch...
Nasa’s Crew-3 mission returned home to Earth on Friday after six months aboard the International Space Station.The...
London: Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew, her grandson Harry and his wife Meghan will not join her on the...
Comments