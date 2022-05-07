 
Saturday May 07, 2022
Starmer faces police probe

By AFP
May 07, 2022

London: Keir Starmer, leader of the UK’s opposition Labour Party, will face a police probe into whether a campaign gathering in 2021 breached lockdown rules, weeks after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fined for breaking the rules.

