No Harry, Meghan on queen’s jubilee balcony!

London: Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew, her grandson Harry and his wife Meghan will not join her on the Buckingham Palace balcony for this year’s Trooping the Colour, royal officials said on Friday.

Instead, the 96-year-old monarch has decided to limit numbers for the traditional set-piece appearance on her official birthday celebration to working royals only.

"Only those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the queen" will join her on June 2, a spokesman said. Speculation had mounted that all three could be at the event, which kicks off four days of public celebrations for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Andrew, 62, in March made his first public appearence since settling a US civil claim for sexual assault, and after public outrage at his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The former Royal Navy helicopter pilot provided his mother, who has been in ill health and had difficulty walking and standing, with a steadying arm at a memorial service to her late husband, Prince Philip.