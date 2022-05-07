Saudi-led coalition frees Yemeni rebels

Riyadh: The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen’s Huthi insurgents announced on Friday it was freeing a batch of rebel prisoners, part of what it says are efforts to end the seven-year war.

Last week the coalition said it would release 163 prisoners it accused of participating in "hostilities" against Saudi Arabia. The official Saudi Press Agency said on Twitter Friday that process had begun, adding there would be "three stages of air transport of prisoners" to Yemen’s Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa and the southern port city of Aden. It did not say how many prisoners would be let go, but a spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross told AFP the organisation was "facilitating the transfer of more than 100 Yemeni former detainees from Saudi Arabia to Yemen".

The spokesman, Basheer Omar, said there would be three ICRC flights from the Saudi city of Abha to Aden. The conflict pits Yemen’s Saudi-backed government, officially based in Aden, against the Iran-aligned Huthis.