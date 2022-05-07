 
Saturday May 07, 2022
World

Nuclear test

By AFP
May 07, 2022

Washington: The United States said on Friday that it believes North Korea may be preparing a nuclear test as soon as this month, its first since 2017.

Comments

    Khurshid Anwar commented an hour ago

    What is the harm if Noth Korea possesses 50-60 nuclear arms and conducts a test when USA possesses 5000 - 6000 nuclear arms.

    0 0