Saturday May 07, 2022
Bishkek says 3 killed after Uzbek troops open fire

By AFP
May 07, 2022

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan said on Friday that three citizens were killed after Uzbek troops opened fire at the disputed frontier of the two Central Asian countries.

Comments

    Khurshid Anwar commented an hour ago

    It is good news that allies of Russia are having trouble among them.

    0 0