Spain offers refuge to ‘Children of Chernobyl’

Gijon, Spain: When Igor Pavlosky decided to flee Ukraine with his youngest children after bombs began falling, his destination was clear -- Spain.

Like thousands of other Ukrainian youths, several of his daughters had spent yearly holidays with host families in Spain since the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Now these host families are helping to provide a safe haven from the war in Ukraine for these so-called "children of Chernobyl" and their parents.

Pavlosky, 46, says he only reluctantly took up the offer of help and left Kyiv at the end of February because he "had to protect" his children. He piled into his car with his four youngest and drove across Europe to Gijon, northern Spain, where his daughters had spent holidays every summer.

"It was very trying, I will remember it my entire life," he says of the days-long road trip. One of the daughters, Anastasia, was already in Gijon, having moved there three years ago. So was his wife Olena and another daughter who were visiting Anastasia when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Pavlosky left behind his oldest son Xenia, 26, who was banned from leaving Ukraine, as well as two other daughters -- Ana and Stanislava -- who decided to stay with their boyfriends. His daughter Massa, 17, says she dreams of a Ukraine where she can "walk in the streets without bombs raining down, without being afraid of dying."

Her older sister Dasha, 19, says Russian soldiers "came and took over our homes, the places where we played with our friends". It has been easier for her and her siblings to adapt than her parents because they already spoke Spanish, she adds. "We came on holidays here, we already imagined ourselves living here. Mom and dad don’t want to live here," she says.