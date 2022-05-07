CITY PULSE

My Karachi Exhibition

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition. The event will be held from May 13 till May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.

Reflections of Surroundings

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

ArtFest Karachi 2022

The culture department of the Government of Sindh is holding ‘ArtFest Karachi 2022’ from May 19 to May 22. The grand event includes an exhibition of works by contemporary artists, both young and acclaimed, born in the province. The art show is curated by renowned sculptor and painter Abdul Jabbar Gull. The mega programme, which also includes panel discussions with reputed artists, art critics, curators and gallerists, will be held at the Sambara Art Gallery, Liaquat Memorial Library, National Stadium Road. Call 021-99230962, 021-99230963 or 02199230965 for more information.