Beyond Beauty pivotal in movement of women’s rights

KARACHI: Beyond Beauty 2022 took place on International Women’s Day, a day pivotal in the movement of women’s rights and is recognised all around the globe.

The day commenced with the School of Leadership (SoL)’s team preparing and taking their positions eagerly, anticipating the arrival of 176 female participants from different fields for the Beyond Beauty conference held at a local hotel, Karachi.

Shireen Naqvi, the founder of School of Leadership (SoL), welcomed the participants. The conference kicked off with great excitement and zeal, radiating a positive aura creating an environment conducive to learning and growth. Shireen Naqvi introduced the theme of the day “Break the Bias” also this year’s campaign theme”, that spotlights the individual and collective biases against women that fuel gender inequality.

The speakers and mentors of Beyond Beauty (BB) 2022 were: Rabia Aziz, Birgit Laam, Nisha Rao, Huma Adnan, Sabina Khatri, Dr. Huma Mohsin, Dr. Sara Gill, Raeda Latif, Shamsa Khoja, Tehmina Ali, Anny Arsalan, Ayesha Nawab, Sarah Irfan, Misbah Majeed, Saima Imam, Anika Arshad, Sidra Salman, Sharifa Hyderaly, Anum Bukhari, Talea Ghori, Meryem Jabeen & Zunairs. The conference highlighted all the issues and topics that needs our attention and to be addressed.

There were different sessions at the conference on being A woman in Pakistan multidimensional roles, the taboo about the word feminism, there were breakout sessions on different topics from health and lifestyle to changing norms to how to manage work life balance.