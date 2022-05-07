KU sets new gate timings

On the instructions of the acting vice chancellor of the University of Karachi (KU), Prof Dr Nasira Khatoon, KU Campus Security Adviser Dr Muhammad Zubair and his team have started collecting the data regarding private vehicles, particularly rickshaws, that enter or exit the campus on a regular basis.

A good number of students and employees use rickshaws and other private vehicles to enter the campus daily. The KU Campus Security Office is also collecting data of rickshaws owned or run by people living in the residential areas of the university. Prof Nasira has also directed the security team to allot parking spaces for private vehicles at different locations inside the KU.

The KU’s security team is also collecting data of all the teachers, staff members and employees, and their families residing in the residential block of the university so that new gate passes could be timely issued to them so that they do not face any trouble while entering or leaving the campus.

With the approval of the competent authority, Dr Zubair and his team have rescheduled the timing of the opening and closing of the gates used for the movement of the vehicular traffic. The decision has been taken after the unfortunate suicide attack that occurred on the campus on April 26.

The Golden Jubilee Gate (Metroville Gate) will be closed for all kind of traffic after 8pm, while the Maskan Gate would remain open till 10pm.

The Silver Jubilee Gate will operate during the working hours (class timings of the morning and evening shifts) and the Staff Gate will remain open for 24 hours from where people would be allowed to enter and leave the university after necessary procedures.