179 motorists arrested for reckless driving

The Karachi police have registered 104 cases and arrested 179 people during a crackdown on reckless drivers, especially motorcyclists involved in speeding and one-wheeling.
The spokesman for the city police said on Friday that 18 cases were registered and 34 motorists arrested in the Malir district. In District South, 11 cases were registered and 19 violators of traffic rules apprehended.
In the Korangi district, three cases were registered and as many persons arrested. In the Keamari district, the police arrested six persons and lodged six cases. In the West district, 23 cases were registered and 28 motorists arrested, while in the East district 37 cases were lodged and 76 persons arrested.
The traffic police are diligently performing their duties to maintain the flow of traffic and enforce traffic rules, according to the spokesman. Reckless driving has become a routine in Karachi, claiming several lives almost on a daily basis. Drivers of heavy vehicles, especially of water tankers, are seldom arrested after they knock people dead.
