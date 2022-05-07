JI lambastes LEAs over rising street crime

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday expressed grave concerns over the rising street crimes that even continued during Eid days.

He said the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the city had failed miserably in discharging their duties. Quoting the media report, he said a five-month pregnant woman was shot by robbers on the second day of Eid when she was travelling with her family. The incident also resulted in the loss of pregnancy.

Rehman said over seven people were killed, 40 people were wounded and 1,600 bikes and 121 cars were snatched during the holy month of Ramazan despite all towering claims by the provincial government and LEAs, adding that over 3,500 people were reportedly mugged during Ramazan alone.

He said these numbers showed the poor performance of the LEAs, and the street crime problem could only be by taking concrete practical measures instead of lip services.

The JI leader demanded of the government to move the LEAs personnel from VIP protocol duties to provide security to the masses in order to mitigate street crimes in the megalopolis. He suggested the police in megacities should be placed under the control of the respective metropolitan governments.

Rehman said one of the major reasons behind the rising street crimes was financial hardships and the government was not doing anything to change the situation. He asked other political parties to come forward and resolve the issue of rapidly increasing street crimes in the city.