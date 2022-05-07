Sharjeel orders making Orange Line operational in one month

The newly-appointed Sindh transport minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has given one month to the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) to make the Orange Line section of the bus rapid transit (BRT) system in the city operational.

Memon, who also holds the portfolio of the provincial information department, gave the directive to this effect on Friday while chairing a meeting of the SMTA.

He asked the relevant officials to present him a report containing details of all the problems that had been delaying the completion of the Orange Line.

He asked Sindh Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh to hold a meeting with the federally run Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) to get the latter’s help for the completion of the Orange Line project.

The transport minister said that he would himself contact Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal to seek the federal government’s assistance on an expeditious basis for making operational the Orange Line project.

He said the project had to be made operational within one month so that the residents of Orangi Town could get a modern and comfortable mass transit facility. Memon was briefed on the occasion on the mandate of the provincial mass transit authority and its ongoing development projects in Karachi.

He was briefed on the occasion that the first phase of the Green Line BRT project had been operational till the Numaish intersection while the Blue Line, Orange Line and Red Line sections of the BRT system were in the implementation phase. The federal government had built the Green Line project and it was to be handed over to the Sindh government three years after its launch, the meeting was told.

Memon was also informed that the civil works for the Orange Line project had been completed up to 98 per cent from Orangi Town to the Board Office intersection. The meeting was told that the Sindh government fully owned the Orange Line project, the construction of which had been taking place under the supervision of the SIDCL.

The Sindh government has already paid the required sum to the SIDCL for purchasing 20 buses for the Orange Line project. The Orange Line, which is approximately four kilometres long, connects Orangi Town to Nazimabad, and upon its completion, it would provide connectivity for the residents of Orangi Town to the Green Line. The Orange Line project is the smallest section of the BRT system in Karachi whose construction started in 2016.