Body of pregnant woman found in suitcase

The body of an unidentified pregnant woman was found stuffed in a suitcase lying in the bushes in Bin Qasim Town on Friday.

Some residents of the area saw that a man driving a white car threw a suitcase in the bushes and sped away. They informed the Shah Latif police, who arrived on the scene and found the body in the suitcase. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy, where doctors confirmed that the woman was pregnant. The body was later moved to a morgue for identification.

According to SHO Mumtaz Marwat, the woman was apparently in her early 20s and was tortured to death. He said the police were trying to identify the body with the help of the biometric system.

Missing minor girl found

A minor girl who disappeared from a public park in PIB Colony on the second day of the Eid-l-Fitr was found abandoned in the Manghopir area on Friday.

Police had registered the family’s complaint on the same day of the girl’s disappearance. A citizen, Rizwan, found the girl abandoned and handed her over to the Manghopir police.

Two more minor girls went missing from public parks during Eid days but they were also recovered and handed over to their families by police.