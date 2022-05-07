Two young men among four killed in road accidents

Four people were killed in road accidents in the city on Friday. Two young men lost their lives and two of their companions suffered serious injuries when their speedy car caught fire in Do-Darya.

The fire erupted after the driver lost control of the speedy car and hit a pole. Soon, a crowd of people gathered at the spot and started a rescue operation while trying to put out the blaze. Rescuers and firefighters were also called to the scene. They with the help of citizens pulled out all the four occupants of the car and rushed them to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where two of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Doctors were said to be trying to save the lives of the other two.

The deceased persons were identified as 25-year-old Rehan, son of Danish, and Daud, 30, son of Umer. They were residents of DHA, Phase VIII. The injured car passengers were identified as Wahid, 22, and Ali Gauhar. According to SHO Naseer Tanoli, the car was completely damaged in the accident, which took place due to speeding.

Separately, a police officer was killed in a traffic accident that took near Shafiq Morr within the limits of the Federal B Industrial Area police station. Sub-Inspector Syed Athar Ali was posted at the Federal B Industrial Area police station.

Police said Ali was going to the police station on a motorcycle when a vehicle knocked him of the two-wheeler, killing him on the spot. The body of the deceased, who was a resident of New Karachi, was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, a man and his daughter were seriously injured when a vehicle hit their motorcycle in the Korangi Industrial Area police station. They were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where 47-year-old Robert succumbed to his injuries, while his nine-year-old daughter, Manu, was receiving medical treatment.