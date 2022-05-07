Thin attendance at schools

LAHORE:While most of the private education institutions remained closed, public schools reopened after Eid ul Fitr holidays on Friday.

However, a thin attendance of students was recorded on Friday at most of the public schools across the provincial metropolis. Nonetheless, most of the teachers belonging to other areas, outside the provincial metropolis, had already availed outstation leave to spend maximum time with their family members on Eid.

Academic activities are likely to resume properly from May 09 (Monday) as unlike public schools most of the private schools observe Saturday as a weekly day off. Moreover, senior students of Class 9th and Class 10th are already at homes in order to prepare for the annual Secondary School Certificate (Matric) exams. It is pertinent to mention here that Annual Matric Examinations 2022 are starting across all the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) of the province from May 10.