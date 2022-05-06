Rescue 1122 handles 2,421 emergencies during Eid

PESHAWAR: Rescue 1122 authorities handled around 2,421 emergencies in 33
districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Eidul Fitr holidays and shifted hundreds of patients and injured to hospitals for treatment.
According to a press statement issued here on Thursday, out of the total number of 2,421 emergencies around 456 were related to traffic accidents.
While around 1645 incidents of medical emergencies were reported, 160 of fire and 42 cases of crime, the statement added.
The Rescue 1122 staffers also provided services in 15 incidents of drowning, five of building collapse, three incidents of blasts due to gas cylinder and gas leakage and 95 other emergencies.
Around 46 persons died during rescue operation who were provided services but could not recover and breath their last.
