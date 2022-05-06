Imran out to ruin system, says PPP leader

PESHAWAR: Member provincial council of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Abid Ali Shah, on Thursday said former prime minister Imran Khan was bent upon ruining entire system under a conspiracy.

Talking to reporters here, he recalled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was ousted from power through a vote of no-confidence but he was twisting the facts and not willing to accept the results.

Imran Khan, he said, had been deceiving the nation through hollow slogans over the years. “The former prime minister has done nothing practical for the welfare of the people. And he has developed a concocted story to pit the people against the sitting government,” he added.

The PPP leader said the nation had realised the double standards of the former prime minister and they would reject him and his party in the next elections.

“The people will not come out onto the streets on the call of Imran Khan because the PTI government has not only increased the miseries of the people but also earned a bad name for the country at international level,” he claimed.