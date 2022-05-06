Ringleader of notorious group among 2 killed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two persons, including the ringleader of notorious Gulmati Group, were shot dead in two separate incidents in Nizampur area in Nowshera district on Thursday.

The police said that unknown gunmen had shot dead Daud, the ringleader of notorious Gulmati Group, and injured Shaukat alias Shafqat.

They said that assailants fled the scene after the incident.

Daud, who was stated to be the son of Gul Muhammad alias Gulmati, and ringleader of notorious Gulmati Group, was wanted to police in a number of crimes of heinous nature.

The police said that Daud was involved in the murder of three jawans identified as Asad, Asfandyar and Nazir Hussain besides robberies, theft, murder and attempted murder cases.

They said the slain accused was carrying Rs1 million head money.

The police shifted the body and injured to the hospital for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment, respectively.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Amin, a resident of Jinnah Khwar, told the police in injured condition that he along with companions, including Muhammad Sohail, Abu Bakar Siddique and Hayat had gone for picnic to Qamar Mela in Maidan area in Nizampur.

He said that in the meantime Gulmati, his son Fawad, Wakil Shah, Khursheed and Zar Ali came on two motorcycles and asked about their identities.

He said that Gulmati and his accomplices opened fire on them when they told them that they were from Afridi tribe and residents of Jinnah Khwar in Nowshera. The complainant said that all the four persons sustained injuries. He said that Muhammad Sohail later succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered two separate cases and started an investigation.