No end to aerial firing on festive occasions

PESHAWAR: Bringing an end to the celebratory firing has become a serious challenge for police as well as government and the society after the ugly practice has claimed innumerable lives and left scores of others paralysed over the last several years.

Many people have suggested legislation by the government for introducing strict laws to ensure due punishment to the violators by the courts.

Currently, there is no major punishment for the practice that can claim lives and leave people paralysed for the rest of their life.

In Peshawar, two children were critically injured when hit by bullets amidst heavy festive firing on Chaand Raat. Both were taken to hospital where one, Mashhood of Hayatabad, succumbed to his injuries during Eid.

The photos of the child were widely shared on social media, condemning the practice that has been going on for decades without any check from the government, administration and police.

An official of the Peshawar Police confirmed the death of the child, Mashhood, after being hit by a stray bullet.

The official said the other child Muhammad was injured when hit during an exchange of fire between two groups in Regi.

“Over 50 people were arrested for resorting to festive firing on the Chaand Raat after police launched a crackdown in different parts,” an official said. Officials said raids were conducted in areas of many police stations and people were arrested with arms for aerial firing.

They were sent behind bars while their pictures were released to the media to discourage the practice.

Police officials said they had already alerted the cops to go after those resorting to celebratory firing in any part of the provincial capital. However, still, thousands of rounds were fired all over Peshawar and many other districts.

The same happens almost every weekend at weddings. The ugly practice has even increased over the years after scores of people and groups can be seen brandishing weapons in public, promoting the gun culture in the society.

Instead of going after the mafias promoting the gun culture, the police station staff as merely an eyewash mostly focus on lodging FIRs against licensed weapons only to show an increased number of cases to the bosses.

On a number of occasions, awareness-raising campaigns against festive firing were launched in the urban, rural and suburban localities by engaging local elders and religious scholars.

Police officials visited mosques during Friday prayers, asking the public to cooperate in bringing an end to the practice of festive firing.

A large number of people have lost lives while several others were paralysed after being hit by stray bullets fired in the air by the locals on Eid, weddings and other festive occasions.

One child was killed and over 25 other people had sustained injuries in festive firing in Peshawar and another eight in Mardan after Pakistan won the final of the Champions Trophy against India a couple of years back.

An official said the capital city police last year registered over 1,300 cases and arrested 1,629 people for aerial firing by the end of November.

Thousands of rounds are fired across Peshawar, southern districts, and other towns of the province and the country almost daily, particularly on weekends. The police force had launched several campaigns in the last many years to bring an end to it but to no avail.